LOQUI, a beloved gathering on campus where the voices and cultures of Seaver graduating seniors come together, is a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion. Students, many of whom come from historically marginalized communities, are at the heart of LOQUI. “You really get to hear the student voice through LOQUI, and I think that gives a sense of pride to our students who come from various, different cultures,” said Rebecca Campos, Director of Intercultural Affairs. Over her tenure at Pepperdine, Ms. Campos has seen the number of students of color grow. “What I love about LOQUI is that it centers the voices and gifts of students on the margins.”

Held in the days before commencement, LOQUI offers the Seaver community the chance to celebrate the cultural uniquenesses of Pepperdine students — whether it be through dance, poetry, music, mariachi, Japanese drummers — as many different expressions of art illuminate the multicultural beauty at Pepperdine.

Started in 2011, LOQUI celebrates the gifts and talents students bring when they come and nurture during the years they are here. “I thoroughly enjoy watching our students honor God through their oral poetry, musical renditions, artistic dance, and various other creative displays,” Provost Rick Marrs reflected. Usually held in Smothers Theater, LOQUI 2021 will be held virtually on Thursday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m. PDT. Registration is required, but it is free.

The staff of Intercultural Affairs works with students to produce LOQUI. Along with highlighting the talents of ICA’s graduating seniors, LOQUI also honors those who have courageously led in making Seaver College a place of greater diversity, equity, and inclusion. Each year, two graduating seniors are selected to receive the Bowers, David, Todd Award for Leadership in Diversity and Inclusive Excellence, remembering the work and ministry of Dr. Calvin Bowers, Dr. Jennings Davis, and Dr. Lucille Todd to advance the sense of belonging at Pepperdine. “Today we stand on their collective shoulders and build from the foundation they created as we continue their important work. They serve as shining examples and remind each of us to remain steadfast in our commitments to justice, equity, dignity and respect for all people,” said Seaver College Dean Michael Feltner. In addition to the Bowers, Davis, and Todd award, a faculty member is also recognized each year at LOQUI for their leadership in diversity and inclusion.

“I think LOQUI is going to get bigger and bigger,” Ms. Campos said. “I think more people are going to be interested, not just students within those identities but students who want to explore identities, students who are allies.” In order to access LOQUI, all attendees must register through the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts website. Registration is free. For more information, check out the LOQUI website.