Graphic Courtesy of Chad Jimenez

After numerous mountain lion sightings on campus this semester, perhaps you have had some difficulty grappling with the university’s advice to “fight back” in the unlikely event of a mountain lion attack. Surely the option to curl up into the fetal position is a viable one if confronted by a surly and wild feline, but there are nobler deaths to be had than death by a mountain lion while assuming the fetal position.

Whether you are anticipating another mountain lion sighting or readying yourself for combat and training yourself to fight Rocky-style, let the playlist curated especially for your (very unlikely) mountain lion showdown give you strength and guide your smooth hand and foot fighting maneuvers. Of course, no playlist, particularly a mountain lion one bracing you for a brawl, would be complete without Rachel Platten’s seminal hit “Fight Song.” Perhaps your (very unlikely) brawl will turn into a very serendipitous moonlight serenade, indie hits included.

1. Wild Wild Life: Talking Heads

2. Gold Lion: Yeah Yeah Yeahs

3. Year of the Tiger: St. Vincent

4. Wild World: Cat Stevens

5. Nobody Dies: Thao and The Get Down Stay Downs

6. Fighting In a Sack: The Shins

7. You Only Live Once: The Strokes

8. Here Comes the Night Time: Arcade Fire

9. The Lovecats: The Cure

10. Cat People: David Bowie

11. Running Up That Hill: Kate Bush

12. Street Fighting Man: The Rolling House

13. Run: Vampire Weekend

14. Fight For Your Right: Beastie Boys

15. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting): Elton John

16. The Killing Moon: Echo and the Bunnymen

17. Nocturnal Me: Echo and the Bunnymen

18. Fight Song: Rachel Platten

19. Holding on for Life: Broken Bells

20. The Cat with The Cream: Belle and Sebastian

21. I Didn’t See it Coming: Belle and Sebastian

22. Fight Test: The Flaming Lips

23. Don’t Wanna Fight: Alabama Shakes

24. Young Lion: Vampire Weekend

25. Lion’s Teeth: The Mountain Goats

26. Rabbit Fighter: T. Rex

27. Honky Cat: Elton John

28. Slow Animals: The Strokes

29. Blue Moon: Beck

30. Careful You: TV On The Radio

Click here to listen to the playlist.

<iframe src=”https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify%3Auser%3Aellajgonzalez%3Aplaylist%3A3y1DPhJl6AEaUghLvmGS6v” width=”300″ height=”380″ frameborder=”0″ allowtransparency=”true”></iframe>

