Small Studios Sessions: Jackie Ferrari

This episode feature’s Junior Advertising major Jackie Ferrari. Ferrari produces her own music as well as music for other artists. In this episode, Ferrari performs her original songs “Think What They’re Thinkin’ About” and “Second Guessin’.”

Listen to this amazing artist and stay tuned after the music to hear a short Q & A about their music, also make sure to follow Jackie Ferrari on Spotify and Apple Music.

_________________

Follow The Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“Small Studio Sessions” is produced by Joe Allgood. This episode was recorded on March 28, 2022 in the KWVS podcast studio. “Small Studio Sessions” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.