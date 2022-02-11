Small Studio Sessions: Lauren Drake

Kicking off the new year of Small Studio Sessions is Lauren Drake, a senior Theater major at Pepperdine and solo artist. Performing her new single “Play Along” as well as her 2021 single “Malibu” and a cover of “Good Kisser” by Lake Street Drive.

Listen to this amazing artist and stay tuned after the music to hear a short Q & A about her music. Make sure to listen to Lauren’s music on Spotify and Apple Music.

_________________

“Small Studio Sessions” is produced by Joe Allgood. This episode was recorded on January 24, 2022 in the KWVS podcast studio. “Small Studio Sessions” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.