Small Studio Sessions / August 31, 2020

Small Studio Sessions: Alexa Borstad

By Kaelin Mendez

Watch the performance above or on our YouTube channel and listen to the original songs on our SoundCloud.

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Songwriter Alexa Borstad came on as the first guest of “Small Studio Sessions,” where she discussed using music as a creative outlet and finishing demos. Accompanied by Keaton Woodburn on guitar, Borstad performed three original songs that she wrote during the summer of 2019.

____________________________________

Follow The Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Follow Kaelin Mendez on Twitter and Instagram: @MendezKaelin.

“Small Studio Sessions” is created by Kaelin Mendez. This episode was recorded on Aug. 31, 2019, in the KWVS podcast studio with the help of Christopher Jerabek, Ryan Kenney, James Moore and Brandon Oddo. “Small Studio Sessions” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


Tags:  Alexa Borstad Creativity demos Kaelin Mendez music original songs podcast songwriter

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Fresh Faces: First-Year Prepares to Dive into Life as a Student-Athlete



Kaelin Mendez




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Fresh Faces: First-Year Prepares to Dive into Life as a Student-Athlete
 Photos courtesy of Brianna CannonDiver Brianna Cannon performs her favorite dive during senior night. She participated in many...