Listen on Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Welcome to Small Studio Sessions — a PGM podcast highlighting the wonderful musical talents of the Pepperdine Community.

Ringing in the return of Small Studio Session is Won By One singing holiday favorites “Joy to the World” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” as well as their original song “I Wonder.”

Listen to this amazing a cappella group whisk you away into a winter wonderland and lift you into the holiday spirit.

“Small Studio Sessions” is produced by Joe Allgood and Anitiz Muonagolu. This episode was recorded on Dec. 2, 2021, in the KWVS podcast studio. “Small Studio Sessions” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.