Podcasts / Small Studio Sessions / December 24, 2021

Small Studio Sessions: A Small Studio Christmas With Won By One

By AJ Muonagolu & Joe Allgood

PGM Podcasts · Small Studio Sessions: A Small Studio Christmas With Won By One

Listen on Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Welcome to Small Studio Sessions — a PGM podcast highlighting the wonderful musical talents of the Pepperdine Community.

Ringing in the return of Small Studio Session is Won By One singing holiday favorites “Joy to the World” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” as well as their original song “I Wonder.”

Listen to this amazing a cappella group whisk you away into a winter wonderland and lift you into the holiday spirit.

_________________

Follow The Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“Small Studio Sessions” is produced by Joe Allgood and Anitiz Muonagolu. This episode was recorded on Dec. 2, 2021, in the KWVS podcast studio. “Small Studio Sessions” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


Tags:  Christmas music podcast Small Studio Sessions Won by One

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Women's Basketball Falls to UC Santa Barbara



Aj Muonagolu




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Women's Basketball Falls to UC Santa Barbara
 Senior guard Cheyenne Givens dribbles off the screen set by redshirt junior forward Becky Obinma versus UC Santa Barbara....