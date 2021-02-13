News / February 17, 2021

SGA Junior Class President Resigns

By Abby Wilt

Pepperdine SGA held a closed-session senate meeting Feb. 17 on Zoom to appoint new members to the senate. This came after the resignation of Loriana Allen, former junior class president. Photo by Ashley Mowreader

Loriana Allen resigned as junior class president on Feb. 9, junior Student Government Association President Chase Johnson announced after a closed-session SGA meeting Feb. 17.

The SGA committee followed the protocol in the SGA Constitution to appoint a new president, as well as fill the vacancy of junior class senator. The new junior class president is Karese Frizell, and the new junior class senator is Tamilore Daniels.

The vote to appoint Frizell as junior class president was 15-0, and the vote to appoint Daniels was 13-2.

Pepperdine SGA announces the new senate roles by posting a public statement on their Instagram story after the meeting. SGA met on Feb. 17 to appoint the new positions to the committee. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine SGA

Pepperdine SGA announces the new senate roles by posting a public statement on their Instagram story after the meeting. SGA met on Feb. 17 to appoint the new positions to the committee. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine SGA

When asked why she would be a good choice for president, Frizell said she felt fit for the role due to previous experience on SGA, according to the Feb. 17, SGA meeting minutes.

“I want to keep the spark alive and bring awareness to the different things that are happening in society and in the Pepperdine community,” Frizell said. “Because we aren’t in person, I want to find ways to get all the information out, especially to the junior class.”

In her new role as junior class senator, Daniels said she wants to focus on the advancement of diversity and inclusivity, as well as represent all students, according to the Feb. 17, SGA meeting minutes. Junior Class Senator Jerry Calderon nominated Daniels.

According to the SGA Constitution, in order to fill the vacancy of a seat in the senate, each member of the senate was given a nominating ballot and returned the ballot with one or more nominees. Due to COVID-19, the ballots were accepted as emails.

At a closed-session meeting, the SGA president took a vote on the nominees in the order in which they were nominated. The first nominee to receive the majority vote won.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Abby Wilt via Twitter: @abby_wilt or by email abby.wilt@pepperdine.edu


Tags:  Abby Wilt Chase Johnson COVID-19 Jerry Calderon Junior Class President Pepperdine Graphic Media SGA SGA Constitution SGA President SGA senate Talimore Daniels

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Women's Basketball Snaps Losing Streak with Rivalry Win
Next Post
Pepperdine Graduate Professor Announces Campaign for California Governor



Abby Wilt




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Women's Basketball Snaps Losing Streak with Rivalry Win
 Junior guard Malia Bambrick shoots a jumper during the Feb. 13 game against LMU in Firestone Fieldhouse. Bambrick led the Waves...