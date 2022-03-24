SGA Announces New Officers for 2022-23 Academic Year

Student Government Association announced its election results for officers for the 2022-23 academic year March 24.

Students achieved a three-year record number of votes, with 1,142 student votes, current SGA President Chase Johnson wrote in a March 23 email to the community.

“I know that you will join me in congratulating each person who ran to make Pepperdine a better place,” Johnson wrote.

Current junior Jessica Velicer will serve as the new student body president, current junior Rachel Hough will service as executive vice president and current first-year Michael Sugimoto will serve as vice president of Administration.

The vice president of Finance role will require a runoff election March 30 between junior Mallory Bedford and sophomore Sabrina Musharbash.

SGA’s Constitution requires a majority vote — over 50% of votes cast — to elect a new officer. The amount of write-in votes for the vice president of Finance prevented a majority-vote, according to the email.

Bedford wrote she hopes to focus on organizing SGA’s funds in a way that is most beneficial to the student body if she is elected vice president of Finance.

“I have experience reviewing organizations’ budgets to make sure that they comply with standards while also making sure that those budgets best serve the people that they are seeking to help,” Bedford wrote.

Musharbash wrote she wants to increase the transparency of SGA’s finances and ensure the Campus Life fee is being used only for the student body if she gets elected.

“I will always make sure to amplify every student’s voice,” Musharbash wrote. “My goal is for SGA to become an organization that students can trust to represent them honestly and transparently.”

The upcoming senior class senate will consist of Taylor Fine and Nicolette Garcia, with president and one senate position still vacant.

The junior class senate will consist of Trent Slocum as president, and Olivia Borchert and Craig Mhlanga as senators, with one senator position still vacant.

Myers Mentzer will service as the new sophomore class president, with Emily Kang, Stephen Weinstock and Deborah Peterson as senators.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Abby Wilt via Twitter (@abby_wilt) or by email: abby.wilt@pepperdine.edu