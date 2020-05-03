News / May 28, 2020

Sea Level Rise and Its Impact on Coastal Cities Like Malibu

By Jenna Gaertner & Brianna Willis

Beachfront homes on Malibu Beach during high tide. High tide causes the water to come so close to beachfront homes where sometimes the shore disappears during high tide. Photo by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

Sea Level Rise in Malibu

The City of Malibu is known for its beautiful beaches and multi-million dollar homes, but sea level rise is slowly claiming parts of the shoreline. Sea level is rising faster than ever before, leaving scientists and environmentalists worried about coastal cities.

 

 

 

Homes in the City of Malibu have to be built on stilts to protect them from sea level rise. Photo by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

High tide versus low tide on Dead End Beach in the City of Malibu. Photo by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

CalTrans Report:

Page 28 of Caltrans Report

Broad Beach Saga

Broad Beach near Western Malibu has experienced many negative impacts from sea level rise over the past two decades.

A group of Broad Beach residents took matters into their own hands to try to protect their properties.

But the process has cost millions of dollars and has been slow to produce results.

Infographic by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

Sandbags near Broad Beach protect Malibu homes. Photo by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

City of Malibu Broad Beach Documents:

Page 87 of City of Malibu Broad Beach Saga

A rock wall wards off waves in front of a Malibu mansion on Broad Beach. Photo by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

Solutions for the Malibu Coastline

As sea levels continue to rise, the City of Malibu is working on solutions to prevent further damage to beaches.

City officials and environmentalists explain how they’re planning to protect the Malibu coastline.

 

 

 

High tide gets much closer to houses than low tide on Dead End Beach. Photos by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

 

 

