Beachfront homes on Malibu Beach during high tide. High tide causes the water to come so close to beachfront homes where sometimes the shore disappears during high tide. Photo by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

Sea Level Rise in Malibu

The City of Malibu is known for its beautiful beaches and multi-million dollar homes, but sea level rise is slowly claiming parts of the shoreline. Sea level is rising faster than ever before, leaving scientists and environmentalists worried about coastal cities.

High tide versus low tide on Dead End Beach in the City of Malibu. Photo by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

CalTrans Report:

Broad Beach Saga

Broad Beach near Western Malibu has experienced many negative impacts from sea level rise over the past two decades.

A group of Broad Beach residents took matters into their own hands to try to protect their properties.

But the process has cost millions of dollars and has been slow to produce results.

City of Malibu Broad Beach Documents:

Solutions for the Malibu Coastline

As sea levels continue to rise, the City of Malibu is working on solutions to prevent further damage to beaches.

City officials and environmentalists explain how they’re planning to protect the Malibu coastline.

High tide gets much closer to houses than low tide on Dead End Beach. Photos by Jenna Gaertner and Brianna Willis

