Wisps of sunlight smothered like flames;

Swallowed up by hungry mountains.

A funny game to play;

Silhouettes and shadows vanish.

While sight becomes useless,

Thought gains its purpose.

No light is shed on this mess,

So we can finally focus.

Momentary troubles like landfills

Disappear for the night.

Thrills, kills and pills,

Disintegrate until dawn.

Darkness is a sanctuary,

A welcoming place for all that goes unspoken.

It illuminates the vulnerable,

And breaks daytime facades.

No light lets us be real;

The dark gives young blood time to heal.