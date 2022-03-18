S2E8: March Madness Preview — and Tom Brady is Back

Editor’s note: At the 18:05 mark in this podcast, co-host Karl Winter mispronounces the name of Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn — Cockburn’s last name is pronounced KO-burn.

Karl and Austin start the show with breaking news in the NFL world: their reactions to Tom Brady’s announcement that he will un-retire and return to the Buccaneers (0:40). They then move into the news that a grand jury will not charge Deshaun Watson on sexual assault allegations against him, and its implications on the league (4:00) The final piece of football news on the podcast is the Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. (7:45)

Then the co-hosts move into March Madness (9:30) — Karl opens the discussion by mentioning that three West Coast Conference team made the bracket (10:50). Austin gets into his top upset picks for the tournament (12:00). Karl says he will pick Murray State or San Francisco to upset Kentucky in the second round (13:30). The March Madness discussion concludes with talk of best teams (15:00) and best players (17:05) in the tournament.

Karl finishes up the episode with an update on the MLB lockout — it’s over!

