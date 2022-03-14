S2E7: Pepp Basketball Ends, NBA MVP Race and Calvin Ridley Suspension (Jerry Jiang Guests)

Editor’s note: This episode mentions Deshaun Watson’s pending grand jury case. Since recording the episode, the grand jury decided not to pursue charges in the nine criminal complaints against Watson.

SportsWaves is back after spring break, and there is plenty of pro and collegiate sports action to discuss. The battle for NBA Most Valuable Player is heating up, and trades are rampant in the NFL.

Jerry Jiang, PGM Assistant Sports Editor and avid Warriors fan, joins the show and laments the Warriors moving across the Bay. (2:10)

Jerry discusses the end of Pepperdine’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball seasons and how to put the seasons in perspective. (4:30) Co-host Austin LeDe chimes in about the impressive freshmen on both rosters. (3:50)

Jerry then breaks down the roller coaster of Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball’s season thus far (9:00) before co-host Karl Winter does a quick check-in on other Pepperdine sports. (10:35)

The crew moves into NBA talk, starting with who deserves the MVP award this season between Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others. (12:00)

Jerry and Austin discuss the Warriors’ and Lakers’ season trajectories (15:55) and recent performances of LeBron James, Ja Morant (19:20) and Steph Curry. Austin throws in a take that Kyrie Irving should have been on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team over Damian Lillard (20:55), while Jerry criticizes Ben Simmons (21:30).

Karl and Austin turn to football and major NFL storylines, beginning with the league suspending Calvin Ridley for the entire season for betting on games. (22:45)

The co-hosts break down the blockbuster Broncos-Seahawks trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver (26:05), the Colts-Commanders trade which resulted in Carson Wentz going to the nation’s capital (28:50) and Aaron Rodgers re-signing with the Packers. (30:45)

