S2E6: Super Bowl LVI Recap and NBA Update

Super Bowl LVI came and went, and the Los Angeles Rams seized the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium. SportsWaves co-host Austin LeDe revels in his team’s victory (1:26) with co-host Karl Winter before the two go in-depth on NBA coverage for the first time this season.

Karl and Austin discuss the biggest plays and moments of the Super Bowl (3:38), as well as the best stories of Rams players and coaches getting their first ring (5:20). Then, they mention why the Chargers and Jets (11:35) could have big seasons next year after touching on the Super Bowl halftime show (8:00).

The hosts move to the NBA after a chaotic trade deadline in the Association — beginning with the blockbuster Nets-76ers trade (14:00). Austin laments the Lakers’ struggles (21:45) before Karl lambastes the Sacramento Kings for trading Tyrese Haliburton (22:30). Finally, they cover the All-Star Game and their favorite parts of All-Star Weekend (24:00).

Karl completes the episode with an ode to Sahith Theegala, former Pepperdine golfer who came within two strokes of winning his first PGA Tour event at the Phoenix Open.

“SportsWaves” is co-hosted and produced by Karl Winter. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production. Featured music: “Vans in Japan” by Buckeye Bonzai.