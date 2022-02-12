S2E5: Super Bowl Preview and Other NFL Storylines (Sofia Longo Guests)

Editor’s note: This episode mentions NFL teams filling six of eight head coaching vacancies, all with white coaches. Since recording the episode, teams filled the final two vacancies, one with a Black man — new Texans’ head coach Lovie Smith.

Super Bowl Sunday, an unofficial national holiday, comes to Pepperdine’s backyard this weekend, with the hometown Rams hosting the underdog Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Guest Sofia Longo joins hosts Karl Winter and Austin LeDe to discuss the teams’ victories in their respective conference championship games (2:35) before speaking about the game itself. They debate the best players on the field in the game (9:50), the most underrated players (11:30), the intangible factors (13:45) and — of course — their picks for which team will win (16:30).

The trio then moves on to major breaking stories in the NFL in the past week. First up is Tom Brady’s retirement after 22 seasons in the league (19:00). Next, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a bombshell lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racist hiring practices (23:37). Finally, the Washington Football Team changes its name to the Washington Commanders (29:10).

Karl, Austin and Sofia end the episode on a high note, picking their favorite Super Bowl snacks (32:00).

“SportsWaves” is co-hosted and produced by Karl Winter. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production. Featured music: “Vans in Japan” by Buckeye Bonzai.