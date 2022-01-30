S2E4: NFL Divisional Round Insanity and Men’s Volleyball Update (Spencer Wickens Guests)

Listen via Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

One of the most exciting weekends of NFL playoff football in recent memory gave the SportsWaves team plenty to talk about this week.

Spencer Wickens, a graduate outside hitter for Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball, joins hosts Karl Winter and Austin LeDe to discuss the NFL Divisional Round and the beginning of his own season.

The group breaks down the Bengals’ upset of the Titans (2:15), Spencer’s Packers failing to get past the upstart 49ers (3:55), the Rams’ blown lead and victory against the Bucs (6:17) and whether the NFL should reconsider its overtime rules after a crazy ending to the Chiefs-Bills game (8:45).

Then, the three give some expectations for the upcoming NFL conference championship games. (13:05)

Karl and Spencer then go through a quick update of Pepperdine Athletics teams (17:00) before discussing Men’s Volleyball’s 3-1 start (19:33), the team’s depth (23:00), general parity in NCAA men’s volleyball this year (24:55) and Spencer’s journey from libero to outside hitter (27:00).

