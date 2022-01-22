S2E3: Dialed In and Locked Out (Zack Born Guests)

SportsWaves returns for the second consecutive week as the NFL playoffs continue. Pepperdine senior and avid Patriots, Red Sox and Tom Brady fan Zack Born joins the show to join discussions about the NFL playoffs and MLB lockout.

Karl and Austin begin the show with a discussion of Pepperdine Men’s Basketball’s 0-4 start in WCC play (0:50), plus a few other Waves updates.

Upon his introduction (3:18), Zack Born tells listeners how the Bucs dominated the Eagles in the Wild Card round (4:20) and what happened to the Patriots against the Bills (6:00). Austin jumps in to explain how the Rams took apart the Cardinals (8:38). The three finish the Wild Card round talk with a conversation about the hysteria at the end of the 49ers-Cowboys matchup (10:30).

Karl, Austin and Zack each give their predictions for the upcoming four Divisional Round games (13:52).

Karl and Zack break down the MLB lockout (24:06) — what it means, why the players and owners have yet to agree and the most recent news. Finally, they speak about who does and does not deserve to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year (27:10).

“SportsWaves” is co-hosted and produced by Karl Winter. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production. Featured music: “Vans in Japan” by Buckeye Bonzai.