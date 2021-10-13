Listen via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Co-host Austin LeDe joins co-host Karl Winter for the first time.

As SportsWaves kicks off 2022, the hosts first look back at 2021, discussing their favorite sports moments of the year. They discuss the Milwaukee Bucks’ (2:53), Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ (6:47) and Atlanta Braves’ (5:00) championship runs, as well as iconic moments from Steph Curry (12:35) and Jalen Suggs (10:10). Karl also brings up his favorite moments at the Tokyo Olympics (14:33).

Karl and Austin then transition to analyzing the wildness of Week 18 in the NFL season, from the near-tie on Sunday night between the Chargers and Raiders (17:45) to the 49ers’ comeback win over the Rams (20:35). Finally, they talk about which teams are to be most feared in the upcoming playoffs (23:50).

Enjoy this episode and expect other guests soon!

