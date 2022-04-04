S1E2: Laugh with the Graph (Kody Fields Guests)

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Hosts Zack Born and Kyle McCabe interview Kody Fields. The three talk about Field’s role in Songfest, his acting career, his preferred method of physical altercations and his after-school activities.

Between recounts of Kody’s harrowing life story, the boys spice in news jokes related to the Pepperdine community.

Jokes topics include Los Angeles parks, Pepperdine men’s basketball, rat infestations, fire department babies, Pepperdine student affairs, stolen cameras, funding for housing, delivery driver protests and the rehousing of snakes.

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Zack Born by email: zack.born@pepperdine.edu

Contact Kyle McCabe via Twitter (@kyledotmccabe) or by email: kyledotmccabe@pepperdine.edu

Laugh with the Graph is hosted and produced by Zack Born and Kyle McCabe. This episode was recorded in the KWVS Studio at Pepperdine University and edited by Zack Born. Theme song by Zack Born and Dylan Ingram.