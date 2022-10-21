Review: Patch Ya Later! Catch L.A.’s Most Pleasant Pumpkin Patches

Seasonal Adventures in the suburbs of Thousand Oaks, Calif., celebrates Halloween on Oct. 3. Pumpkins were displayed in the pumpkin patch, while string lights and striped tents lay in the background. Photo courtesy of Emma Ibarra



While the fall season is traditionally defined by its cooler temperatures and falling leaves, Los Angeles sports a unique version of autumn. Deep in fire season, the fall brings Southern California to peak temperatures and turns the rolling hills between the 101 freeway to “Calabasas beige.” L.A. Times describes this color as a desert-dusk that encapsulates the fall foliage in Los Angeles.

Signs of fall are subtle in SoCal, as the state of California is entering its fourth straight year of drought, according to the New York Times. Though the autumnal equinox passed on Sept. 22, Los Angeles has few visual indications the season is in full swing. Here are a few pumpkin patches local to the greater Los Angeles area students can check out for fall festivities.

Seasonal Adventures Pumpkin Patch — Thousand Oaks

The Seasonal Adventures patch lies just north of the 101 freeway in Thousand Oaks and offers a jubilant atmosphere with plenty of pumpkins, big and small, to select from. Decked out with ambient string lights, a warm glow casts upon the plethora of pumpkins at Seasonal Adventures.

Aside from the sale of pumpkins, Seasonal Adventures entertains children and families by offering inflatable jumpers, slides and small rides. The property also hosts carnival games like bottle toss and tic-tac-toe, which requires guests to purchase tickets. Pumpkins cost between $9 to 25, depending on the size, which makes the reasonably priced patch perfect for college students and friends. Seasonal Adventures is open from Oct. 1 to 31.

The Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival — North Hollywood

Every year Toluca Lake Flowers, a flower shop in North Hollywood, temporarily sets up shop in the lot next door to sell pumpkins for the Halloween season. The flower boutique hosts its annual Pumpkin Festival in the middle of North Hollywood’s urban setting for kids, families and guests of all ages to enjoy.

The Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival sells hundreds of pumpkins and gourds, while also offering bouquets of flowers at their permanent shop next door to the patch. Artwork is displayed alongside colossal, state-fair-ready pumpkins — great for photos.

The festival also offers a Halloween maze for guests to participate in, as well as a petting zoo. The Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival is in the San Fernando Valley and is open from Sept. 26 to Oct. 31.



Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch — Culver City

Culver City, an urban environment that boasts sunny skies, transforms for the Halloween season at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch. Conveniently nestled in the western Los Angeles neighborhood, Mr. Bones is a seasonal pumpkin patch that annually appears Oct. 7 to 30.

Mr. Bones brings a taste of the country to the bustling streets of Los Angeles with a wide selection of pumpkins, a straw maze, animal exhibits and photo-worthy seasonal decorations. Admission costs $10 and includes a $5 voucher guests can put toward their pumpkin purchases. Parking can be found near Culver City Park for a cheaper alternative to self-parking at the patch.

Guests can take a break from pumpkin picking to check out the diverse food truck selection that rotates every weekend. Mr. Bones offers a great selection of pumpkins as well as many fantastic photo ops.

Tapia Farms — Encino

October signals the emergence of fall festivities at Tapia Farms, where a local family-owned farm operates and markets produce year-round.

With free admission, the warm and welcoming atmosphere of Tapia Farms is the place to find a hint of fall in the cooler months. Guests can enjoy the corn maze, hayride, animal exhibits, produce market and large selection of pumpkins throughout the property.

Situated in the laid-back rural town of Encino, Tapia Farms is more than just a seasonal pumpkin patch. Outside of pumpkin spice season, Tapia operates as a seasonal produce stand throughout the year, delivering high-quality items to local residents. When Christmas approaches, Tapia transforms into a Christmas tree farm.





After finding the perfect pumpkin, wander through their giant corn maze or enjoy some locally sourced produce at their farmers market. Admission costs $3 and includes access to all attractions except the corn maze, which is an additional $10.



Top Pumpkin Patch: Tapia Farms

If students are looking to partake in Halloween festivities this season, Tapia Farms should take the top spot on their list. The Encino-based farm glows with eccentric jubilance and energy that charms guests immediately upon entrance. With such charm and character, the pumpkin patch at Tapia Farms is a must-see before the Halloween season is over.

The fall may come with little physical change in scenery around the L.A. area, but students can enjoy the autumn even without chilly weather. Scouting out the best pumpkins nearby and supporting local farms is a great way to explore Los Angeles and celebrate the Halloween season.

Happy Halloween from Life and Arts!

