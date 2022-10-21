Pepperdine Graphic

Review: Patch Ya Later! Catch L.A.’s Most Pleasant Pumpkin Patches

Seasonal Adventures in the suburbs of Thousand Oaks, Calif., celebrates Halloween on Oct. 3. Pumpkins were displayed in the pumpkin patch, while string lights and striped tents lay in the background. Photo courtesy of Emma Ibarra

While the fall season is traditionally defined by its cooler temperatures and falling leaves, Los Angeles sports a unique version of autumn. Deep in fire season, the fall brings Southern California to peak temperatures and turns the rolling hills between the 101 freeway to “Calabasas beige.” L.A. Times describes this color as a desert-dusk that encapsulates the fall foliage in Los Angeles.

Signs of fall are subtle in SoCal, as the state of California is entering its fourth straight year of drought, according to the New York Times. Though the autumnal equinox passed on Sept. 22, Los Angeles has few visual indications the season is in full swing. Here are a few pumpkin patches local to the greater Los Angeles area students can check out for fall festivities.

Seasonal Adventures Pumpkin Patch Thousand Oaks

The Seasonal Adventures patch lies just north of the 101 freeway in Thousand Oaks and offers a jubilant atmosphere with plenty of pumpkins, big and small, to select from. Decked out with ambient string lights, a warm glow casts upon the plethora of pumpkins at Seasonal Adventures.

Hundreds of pumpkins are displayed atop hay bails and on the ground, with inflatable structures, lights and rides at Seasonal Adventures on Oct. 3. Seasonal Adventures has hosted pumpkin patches in Ventura County since 1994. Photo by Emma Ibarra
Aside from the sale of pumpkins, Seasonal Adventures entertains children and families by offering inflatable jumpers, slides and small rides. The property also hosts carnival games like bottle toss and tic-tac-toe, which requires guests to purchase tickets. Pumpkins cost between $9 to 25, depending on the size, which makes the reasonably priced patch perfect for college students and friends. Seasonal Adventures is open from Oct. 1 to 31.

A bright orange, inflatable slide embellishes a jack-o'-lantern face detail and is surrounded by bails of hay, scarecrows and pumpkins at Seasonal Adventures on Oct 3. This patch offered rides and games and sold pumpkins at several locations around Southern California. Photo by Emma Ibarra
The Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival North Hollywood

Every year Toluca Lake Flowers, a flower shop in North Hollywood, temporarily sets up shop in the lot next door to sell pumpkins for the Halloween season. The flower boutique hosts its annual Pumpkin Festival in the middle of North Hollywood’s urban setting for kids, families and guests of all ages to enjoy.

Adjacent to the Toluca Lake Flower shop, the Pumpkin Festival sports a painted sign outside the parking lot to welcome guests into the event Sept. 30. Toluca Lake Flowers has hosted the Pumpkin Festival for 32 years in North Hollywood. Photo by Emma Ibarra
The Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival sells hundreds of pumpkins and gourds, while also offering bouquets of flowers at their permanent shop next door to the patch. Artwork is displayed alongside colossal, state-fair-ready pumpkins — great for photos.

Large, state-fair-sized pumpkins are displayed at the Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival on Sep. 30, alongside decorative stalks. Every year, pumpkins weighing over 150 pounds each are grown and sold at the Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Emma Ibarra
The festival also offers a Halloween maze for guests to participate in, as well as a petting zoo. The Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival is in the San Fernando Valley and is open from Sept. 26 to Oct. 31.

The Pumpkin Festival offers various sizes and colors of pumpkins laid on hay bails Sept. 30. Over the years, consistent guest turnout has made the Pumpkin Festival a popular event for Los Angeles residents. Photo by Emma Ibarra
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Culver City

Pumpkins and spooky decor create a vibrant display of fall colors and festivities at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 7. Guests received full access to all attractions with general admission tickets. Photo by Lauren Goldblum
Culver City, an urban environment that boasts sunny skies, transforms for the Halloween season at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch. Conveniently nestled in the western Los Angeles neighborhood, Mr. Bones is a seasonal pumpkin patch that annually appears Oct. 7 to 30.

An assortment of pumpkins at Mr. Bones scatters the patch, complimenting the fall ambiance Oct. 7. The pumpkin and tipi villages provided a backdrop for fall photos, complete with spooky lights for a visit at dusk. Photo by Lauren Goldblum
Mr. Bones brings a taste of the country to the bustling streets of Los Angeles with a wide selection of pumpkins, a straw maze, animal exhibits and photo-worthy seasonal decorations. Admission costs $10 and includes a $5 voucher guests can put toward their pumpkin purchases. Parking can be found near Culver City Park for a cheaper alternative to self-parking at the patch.

Baskets of miniature pumpkins are displayed at Mr. Bones on Oct. 7, which make for the perfect addition to the pumpkin shopping experience. Guests were able to redeem their $5 voucher for a free miniature pumpkin or apply it to a larger pumpkin purchase. Photo by Lauren Goldblum
Guests can take a break from pumpkin picking to check out the diverse food truck selection that rotates every weekend. Mr. Bones offers a great selection of pumpkins as well as many fantastic photo ops.

Tapia Farms Encino

October signals the emergence of fall festivities at Tapia Farms, where a local family-owned farm operates and markets produce year-round.

With free admission, the warm and welcoming atmosphere of Tapia Farms is the place to find a hint of fall in the cooler months. Guests can enjoy the corn maze, hayride, animal exhibits, produce market and large selection of pumpkins throughout the property.

Jumbo-sized pumpkins make the perfect pumpkin carving challenge at Tapia Farms on Oct 1. The patch offered a wide selection of pumpkins, from munchkins to jumbo-sized. Photo by Lauren Goldblum
Situated in the laid-back rural town of Encino, Tapia Farms is more than just a seasonal pumpkin patch. Outside of pumpkin spice season, Tapia operates as a seasonal produce stand throughout the year, delivering high-quality items to local residents. When Christmas approaches, Tapia transforms into a Christmas tree farm.


After finding the perfect pumpkin, wander through their giant corn maze or enjoy some locally sourced produce at their farmers market. Admission costs $3 and includes access to all attractions except the corn maze, which is an additional $10.

Rows of pumpkins adorn the property, making it easy for guests to find their pumpkin for the season at Tapia Farms on Oct. 7. Whether exploring their corn maze or picking the perfect pumpkin, the farm provides an excellent location to embrace the fall season. Photo by Lauren Goldblum
Top Pumpkin Patch: Tapia Farms

If students are looking to partake in Halloween festivities this season, Tapia Farms should take the top spot on their list. The Encino-based farm glows with eccentric jubilance and energy that charms guests immediately upon entrance. With such charm and character, the pumpkin patch at Tapia Farms is a must-see before the Halloween season is over.

The fall may come with little physical change in scenery around the L.A. area, but students can enjoy the autumn even without chilly weather. Scouting out the best pumpkins nearby and supporting local farms is a great way to explore Los Angeles and celebrate the Halloween season.

Happy Halloween from Life and Arts!

