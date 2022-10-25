Review: LA Café Guide — Find Food that Fills the Soul

The Little Lunch lobby boasting modish and artsy decor, including their Scrabble board menu design Oct. 1. Customers had the option to choose from a variety of grab-and-go options to accommodate their busy lifestyles. Photos by Lauren Goldblum

Amidst the bustling city of Los Angeles, Pepperdine students have access to a vast array of café options. Whether it’s searching for the perfect study spot, grabbing a quick bite with friends or embarking on weekend excursions to explore local dining, cafés make for the perfect off-campus visit. From chic and bohemian to beachy and modern, L.A. is full of hidden gems.

The Butcher’s Daughter

Nestled in the eclectic neighborhood of Venice Beach, The Butcher’s Daughter offers a trendy and idyllic atmosphere for guests. This brunch or dinner spot combines traditional American cuisine with soulful beverages infused with a unique blend of superfoods and spices.

With plenty of plant-based options, guests can enjoy a versatile menu with fun dishes such as their lavender waffles, summer corn pizza, Surfer’s Burrito and chocolate matcha cake.

For avocado-toast lovers, this spot has mastered the art of the perfect slice with a generous layer of smashed avocado and za’atar seasoning atop thick seed-covered sourdough. Topped with a fried egg, it’s a simple yet delightfully satisfying meal. For a caffeine boost, try their house-made mud water latte. With a blend of cacao, chai, maple, warm spices and almond milk — it’s sweet yet not overpowering.

When deciding where to park, Cabrillo Ave offers a convenient stretch of free residential parking one street over from The Butcher’s Daughter — no parallel parking is necessary. With fast and friendly service, a cozy dining area and a diverse menu — this café won’t disappoint.

Alfalfa

While Sweetgreen might be trending among L.A. salad enthusiasts, Alfalfa is unrivaled in both aesthetics and ingredient quality. Originating in Hoboken, N.J., this picturesque salad shop is conveniently located in downtown Santa Monica, within close proximity to both Venice Beach and Santa Monica Promenade.



Guests are immediately pulled in by the warm pastel colors, cheerful surroundings and artistic food displays. Alfalfa prides itself on the motto, “Real Food That Inspires Joy,” which is reflected throughout the menu.

Whether guests are craving a health-conscious bowl to fuel their day or an indulgent pick-me-up, Alfalfa has it covered with one-of-a-kind donuts, salads, burritos and coffee beverages. Customers can choose between either pre-designed orders or build-your-own style.

Alfalfa offers four salad bases, including their signature base of butter lettuce, romaine and kale. With a variety of toppings and house-made dressings, each order is unique and customizable to individual preferences.

Aside from the adorable Southwestern desert theme, Alfalfa’s products are consistently fresh with generous portion sizes. Regardless of meal choice, Alfalfa’s dishes are guaranteed to leave customers feeling refreshed and satisfied with a boost of serotonin.

Little Lunch Coffee and Cafè



In a teeming city such as L.A., the popular fast-paced lifestyle keeps people constantly on the go. For guests with hectic schedules, Little Lunch Coffee offers a dining experience where customers don’t have to sacrifice food quality and nourishing meals for quick service. What once might have been considered a “weekends only“ café indulgence can now fit into even the busiest schedules, thanks to Little Lunch’s grab-and-go style.

Little Lunch offers an array of grab-and-go snacks, breakfast bites, entrees and coffee beverages. The stylish café creates a homey and intimate atmosphere with plenty of natural lighting, cozy couches, lush greenery and Aussie-inspired decor. Guests can enjoy the large indoor dining space that replicates the feeling of enjoying a meal in the comfort of one’s living room.

The breezy outdoor dining patio immaculately combines the urban, surfer vibe of Southern California with a laid-back Australian style. Little Lunch scores major points for its personal parking lot where guests don’t have to worry about finding nearby street parking. This small eatery is also the perfect stop for a pre or post-beach trip, as it is a short five-minute walk from the sandy shores of Venice Beach.

Urth Caffé



Attracting both celebrities and locals, Urth Caffé is a melting pot when it comes to its versatile menu, according to their online blog. Specializing in farm-to-table entrees, house-made smoothies and juices, coffee beverages and bakery items, Urth caters to a wide range of food preferences. Not only is the food consistently high quality, but the intricate presentations make this café even more enticing. Urth has locations in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Melrose, Downtown L.A. and Laguna Beach.

Menu items range from banana bread pudding and butternut squash pizza to Italian pressed paninis. Urth Caffé boasts a rustic Victorian theme with a warm and cheery environment that makes dining feel like an authentic European experience. Since it is a highly popular choice among both tourists and locals, Urth’s wait times can get long on weekends, so it’s best to arrive slightly earlier than one’s preferred seating time, according to the café’s website.

L.A. is nothing short of a café-lovers paradise — nearly every corner boasts local eateries that are bucket-list worthy. From nourishing fare to caffeine boosters, there is something to satisfy every craving.

