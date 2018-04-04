Photo by Cameryn Zorb

As finals season approaches it’s easy to lose yourself in the stress that the oncoming tests bring, but it’s important to put yourself first. Remember that your health is more crucial than your grades. Here are a few tips to help remind you of this during your upcoming tests.

You have to pay attention to what your body and mind are telling you. If you’re in the library in the middle of the night and you’re unable to keep your eyes open, then odds are the best thing you can do for yourself is get some sleep. Not only will your body feel more rested, but your mind will stay fresh, too. Don’t skip the necessities like showering or eating to cram in extra study time. You’ll just be distracted by your own issues, and this will hinder your ability to study effectively.

You must put things in perspective. How much is this test grade really going to matter? I’m not trying to say that you shouldn’t study — I think it’s important to earn the best grades you can. But that doesn’t mean that you have to torture yourself over a bad grade. Remember that you have more going for you than just your GPA. These test scores don’t define you.

You have to be kind to yourself. It’s good to be constructively critical toward your own work, but you also have to acknowledge your accomplishments. It’s all about trying to find a balance between the two. When you’re editing your papers or studying for your exams be mindful of how you approach your own material. Try to see the good in what you’ve done while thinking of what you can change to make it better.

It’s also important to realize that you are not alone. Taking care of yourself also has to do with seeking help from others. Almost every college student has experienced exam stress because they fear their results will reflect that they are not good enough.

Universities that participated in a study done by Stop Procrastinating reported that over half of their students have experienced some form of anxiety that can negatively impact their academic performance. Take this as an example that everybody experiences their own problems, but you can work together to solve them by involving yourself in your community. You can do this, working with others to study for exams or hanging out with friends to ease stress.

You want my advice? Balance your own care and studying this finals season. Seek help if you need it and always try your best.

