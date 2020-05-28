Face to Face / Podcasts / June 18, 2020

Reflections on Spring 2020 and Plans for the Fall

By Ivy Moore & Lindsey Sullivan

In this episode, President Jim Gash reflects on the unique challenges brought on by COVID-19, and how the crisis and subsequent health mandates have affected university decision-making since January. With a plan to return to campus in August, Gash talks working with local authorities and his personal faith response to a season of unknowns.

The “Face to Face” is created and hosted by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore and produced by Kaelin Mendez. This episode was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio studio. The “Face to Face” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


