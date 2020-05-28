Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

In this episode, President Jim Gash reflects on the unique challenges brought on by COVID-19, and how the crisis and subsequent health mandates have affected university decision-making since January. With a plan to return to campus in August, Gash talks working with local authorities and his personal faith response to a season of unknowns.

