Life & Arts / March 14, 2017

Red Hot Chili Peppers Bring Fire For Their Hometown Show (PHOTOS)

By Matt Benton

Photos by Matt Benton

Los Angeles Natives, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, recently performed three sold-out shows at Staples Center on their tour for their latest album “The Getaway.”

After 34 years of producing acclaimed music and touring every corner of the globe, the Chili Peppers brought a high-energy performance to their hometown crowd last week. They had incredible production visuals that encompassed the entire venue and perfectly contributed to their setlist that was stacked with their most popular songs, as well as selections from “The Getaway.”

IMG_5432.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

Before their shows in LA, the band announced they had to reschedule a few performances because the frontman Anthony Kiedis came down with bronchitis. However, on the first night in Los Angeles, RHCP came out and delivered an amazing performance that had everyone in the venue grooving and rocking to their amazing tunes. The arena was full of people sporting Chili Peppers shirts, showing the immensity of the LA fan base.

IMG_5722.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

This set of shows held a very special space in the hearts of the members of RHCP, as they started out their careers in 1983 playing many smaller shows at local venues all around the city of LA. Kiedis, the lead singer, questioned his bandmate Flea “Where are you sleeping tonight?” to which Flea responded “My house!” Kiedis and Flea further highlighting the fact that this was their hometown show. Flea later invited fans to grab a burrito with him after the show in his local neighborhood of Silver Lake. Throughout their set, they maintained they were so grateful to call LA their home and have such a supportive fanbase in the City of Angels.

IMG_5763.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the most dynamic and cross-generational bands of the last three decades and continue to draw large crowds in every city with a stopover.

IMG_5601.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

Check out the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

Listen to their newest album The Getaway below.

IMG_5448.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

Follow Matt Benton on Instagram: @matthewjohnbenton

this is an image

IMG_5144.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

IMG_5465.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

IMG_5435.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

IMG_5500.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

IMG_5613.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

IMG_5767.jpg

Photo credit: Matt Benton

______________

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  Anthony Kiedis Chili Peppers concert Flea life & arts Matt Benton Red Hot Chili Peppers RHCP rock Staples Center The Getaway Tour

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
He(Art)Beat Transforms Smothers Lot to Student Art Exhibit




You might also like







More Story
He(Art)Beat Transforms Smothers Lot to Student Art Exhibit
 Photos by Channa SteinmetzSmothers' Parking Lot was decorated with lights and artwork to replicate a downtown Los Angeles...