Rant & Rave: The debate on Back-to-school haircuts

Rant:

While I love my hair, I do not believe that a haircut is necessary for the back-to-school experience.

Now, I will admit — I haven’t had a full haircut in two years. This may make me sound a little biased, but hear me out.

Changing your hairstyle can be a good way to get a break from routine or try something new — but it’s not a guarantee, and the start of school is not necessarily the best time to do that.

First and foremost, haircuts are not cheap. A full makeover can be anywhere from $150 to $300, according to my opposition. The more you change —specialty cuts, highlights, low lights, tinting, dying, etc — the more it ends up costing you, specialty cuts, highlights, low lights, tinting, dying, etc.

The high price tag may seem worth it in the moment, but ultimately, your first day back just ends up being a pretty typical day of classes and routine. It is hardly worth a full makeover.

The biggest reason not to get a back-to-school haircut is the possibility that you may not like the new “do.”

It’s something that we all dread, the chair swivels around, you look in the mirror and you’re appalled by what you see. In this case, many of us just tell the hairdresser it looks good, but on the inside, we’re cringing.

Additionally, being back around your friends gives you the chance to get input on what the new changes should be.

No one should have to go through a bad haircut on the first day of school.

Rave:

A fresh new trim, bright highlights and a little bit of hair tinsel is the perfect recipe for my first-day-of-school new “do.”

Every year for as long as I can remember, I’ve gotten my hair done the week before school started. For me, it’s just as important as a dentist visit or a doctor’s appointment.

The feeling of a head full of healthy locks free of split ends and freshly done highlights is just the confidence boost I need to enter a new school year.

I don’t just love back-to-school haircuts for myself, but I like to see them on other people.

I love walking into class and seeing someone who traded their long curls for a buzz cut or someone who decided to add some pink to their hair.

I think back-to-school haircuts are the perfect way to introduce a new you to a new school year. Not only are they a perfect way to “rebrand” for the school year — they are also practical.

There’s a reason salons give “Back-to-School” discounts — it’s because right before school starts is the best time to get a haircut. There’s no classes or homework to worry about, so there’s plenty of time to hit the salon.

All in all I think a haircut or new “do” should be a part of everyone’s routine to prepare for going back to school.

