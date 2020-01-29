Jennifer Ipe stands in the sand at Zuma Beach.

Photos courtesy of Jennifer Ipe.

Jennifer Ipe is a senior hailing from Bakersfield, California. Jennifer has pursued a degree in Biology while honing her leadership skills through her involvement in Pepperdine’s Tri Delta chapter. In an interview with the Graphic, Ipe discussed the impact of staying at Pepperdine during her sophomore year and her post-grad medical school ambitions.

What made you decide on pursuing a degree in Biology?

Jennifer Ipe: My whole life I knew I wanted to be pre-med — I came in pre-dentistry, actually. Throughout high school I was involved in a lot of medical things. My dad is a doctor and everyone around me is a doctor, so I knew it was what I wanted to do.

What has been one of your favorite classes that you’ve taken at Pepperdine?

JI: I liked all my GEs a lot — it was nice to do classes that weren’t science. I’m in Genetics right now, which is supposed to be the hardest science class in the bio division and it is super hard, but it is so fun and really interesting. I’m in a class with Dr. Finkbeiner — she is the coolest person ever. She is super well-educated; she went to Cornell and also got her Ph.D. and is also a model. I like being in her class because it makes me realize you don’t have to study all the time, you can also be involved in other things.

What was your experience like staying in Malibu for your sophomore year?

JI: I think it was really good for me. Year Two Malibu was really shaping for me because I made my core group of friends and solidified my experience at Pepperdine — it made me excited to be here. It was also the year that I realized I loved my major. It definitely set the way for the rest of my time here.

What are some ways you’ve been involved on campus?

JI: I’m in Tri Delta, I also tutor for the speech lab, and I really like that. I’m also in the Pre-Med Club. It’s really picked up speed recently, the new e-board has done a lot to amp it up. It’s been fun because all my friends are in it and we all get to be together and all of us want to be in the health profession.

You served as Vice President of Administration for Tri Delta. What was being part of Greek life like?

JI: I never really thought I would be a sorority girl, but Tri Delt has shown me that there’s way more to Greek life than what the movies showed. I’m really thankful to be a part of Tri Delta — it’s shaped me into the person I’ve always wanted to be, especially through leadership and sisterhood. It’s definitely challenged me and made me confident in who I am.

What’s something you love about Pepperdine?

JI: I love how the professors really want to be here and want to get to know you. Most of my high school went to big state schools and I get to hear from them how the classes are huge and they don’t get to know their professors. But here at Pepperdine, every professor wants to talk to you and get to know you. I don’t think I would thrive if my professors weren’t there to support me.

What are your plans for post-grad?

JI: I do want to go to med school, but I’m taking a gap year or two. I plan to continue doing work with a neurologist who specializes in epilepsy and does research and really cool things, who also gives back to the community in underserved areas in Bakersfield. If I could do anything in the health profession, I’d really like to be a dermatologist, I think that’d be really fun. I really like neurology as well.

What advice do you have for younger students?

JI: You are in Malibu, so enjoy it. Do as much as you can here, but don’t forget to study. These four years, you get to be at this amazing school and get this amazing education, so make sure you make the most out of it. Sometimes you need to enjoy where you are.

