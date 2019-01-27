Junior Callie Colvin stands in the Library of Congress, where she studied in Washington D.C. in fall 2018 during her internship for the Department of Justice.

Callie Colvin can be seen just about anywhere on campus, saying hello to every person who passes. A History major hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, Colvin spoke to the Graphic about how her internship at the Department of Justice sparked her passion for advocacy and policy-making.

Which professors or classes at Pepperdine were especially noteworthy to you?

Callie Colvin: I took American History through Baseball with Professor Loretta Hunnicutt. We analyzed the social history of the U.S. by looking at baseball and how the changes made to baseball reflected the changes of the entire United States. It’s funny because I’m not a baseball fan, but I feel like now I am, a little bit.

What has been your abroad experience through Pepperdine?

CC: I did D.C. in the fall of 2018 and then Heidelberg in the spring of 2019. Then I was home for two weeks and went to Jordan with the Middle East study program in May. [Studying in Jordan] was the most life-changing month. I felt actually immersed in the Arab culture. We were learning Arabic and we learned the Muslim faith and their practices. Honestly, I feel like the rhetoric surrounding the Middle East has always been this one-sided thing, but actually going there and being there I thought, “My eyes are so open and everything I’ve been taught is a lie.” I’ve never felt Jesus’ love more than when I was there with these people that are not Christian. It was the coolest thing.

What are activities or extracurriculars you are involved in on campus?

CC: I’m in Pi Phi — it’s been an amazing way to meet upperclassmen and girls that I look up to a lot. The funnest thing I’ve done is KWVS, the radio show — Me and Lexi Scanlon [Perspectives Staff Writer for the Graphic] — on Mondays at 10 p.m., we talk for an hour about the most recent “Saturday Night Live” episode and we analyze and talk about it, talk about life. I’m an RA this year; it takes up a lot of time and energy. I feel like I’ve matured a lot in that role, I have a heart for just being able to help freshman through college.

What are your plans for life post-grad?

CC: I always wanted to be a lawyer, but I also kind of always wanted to be a teacher because both my parents are teachers, so it’s sort of always defined me — being a teacher’s kid. But teaching is the coolest position you can have and seeing the way my parents have changed lives inspired me so much. I think I could do education policy, because it combines my heart for teachers and a lot of stuff I was working on at the DOJ had to do with schools. So, I ended up applying to graduate schools for public policy. On the other hand, I applied for Teach For America, it’s a two-year program and at the end you most likely get your teacher certification. All I know is I would love to end up in D.C. one day and I really want to make a difference. I want to fight for people and I think that D.C. has so many jobs where I can do that.

What has been your favorite part of Pepperdine?

CC: Ultimately, it’s the people here and the atmosphere. I notice at Pepperdine you get to kind of grow with each other; it’s an amazing atmosphere to be able to come to college in a place where you get to grow [with each other] and go alongside their journeys with them. There’s a lot of love on this campus and it’s nice to be around.

