Psi Upsilon Unites Students for Annual ‘Psi U Think You Can Dance’ Event

Members of Tri Delta pose at the end of their PUTYCD dance March 23. PUTYCD is Psi Upsilon’s annual philanthropy and raised money for Conquer Paralysis Now. Photos by Lucian Himes

Psi Upsilon, through its annual Psi U Think You Can Dance event, raised approximately $14,000— a final total still being calculated. The event was a dance competition between Pepperdine’s Fraternities and Sororities, along with invited dance groups.

The event was a dual philanthropy event and dance competition between Pepperdine’s Fraternity and Sorority life organizations. Kappa Alpha Theta won the philanthropy division, while Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Theta Omega won the dance competition.

“If you come out and represent your organization, everybody on campus comes out,” junior Myles Dennis said. “But the whole point is they raise funds so we can conquer paralysis, because that’s the main thing behind it.”

The event raised funds for the Conquer Paralysis Now foundation. The event has raised $14,000 so far, and the total is still to be calculated, member of Psi Upsilon Moises Vargas wrote in a March 23 email to the Graphic.

The event brought in dance teams to be a part of the philanthropy as well. Dance teams such as the Pepperdine Step Team join every year to PUTYCD to participate in the philanthropy, senior Karese Frizell said.

“The main thing for me is just bringing awareness to different causes and things like that, because a lot of the time people don’t have the information on different resources to be able to give and reach out so I think stuff like this, because everyone knows about it, and they’re excited to come,” Frizell said.

Other Greek organizations, like Alpha Phi Alpha, had the opportunity to participate in PUTYCD, Dennis said.

“Every year we do a performance for Psi U Think You Can Dance so we just want to keep the tradition going,” Dennis said.

Along with supporting philanthropy, sophomore Sophia Douville said events like PUTYCD help unite the community.

“The Greek community is a really important community on our campus,” Douville said. “I feel like it brings a lot of people together and it’s just a good philanthropy discord as well.”

Overall, students said they enjoyed participating in the philanthropy while having fun along the way.

“You can make fun with helping people, so what better way to do to help people to have fun while doing it,” Frizell said.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email William Bacon: william.bacon@pepperdine.edu