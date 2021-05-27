Listen on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Soundcloud

In tandem with Cairo Walsh, rising Pepperdine Senior, Celine Foreman and Anitiz Muonagolu talk about Pride month and the intersectionality as a BIPOC and a Queer individual.

Cairo Walsh teaches about the difference between gender and sexual expression as well as expressing their own identity as a Queer individual. The Melanated Muckraker introduces topics on intersectionality on being a part of two marginalized groups and how that reflects an individual’s experiences while also evaluating Pepperdine’s own experience with the LGBTQ community.

Furthermore, let’s not forget about Celine’s Corner hosted by, you guessed it, Celine Foreman, as she discusses the importance of pronouns, how they are used, and if they should be normalized.

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Hip-Hop Instrumental” by Joe Adriano, “Hip Hop Instrumental #7” by Psyone, and “Happiness By Giving” by Seqstyle. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.