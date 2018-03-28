Photo by Shannon Hansen

Positivity and perspective.



Two seemingly unrelated ideas, both wrought with progressively deep meaning. Perspective melds our outlook on the world like welders shape metal. It has influence on who we are and who we want to be: what makes us smile, what makes us laugh and what makes us cry. It has influence on every particle of our being: the very essence of who we are.

To be positive even in the stormiest of seas, when the waves seem they will never stop crashing so haphazardly upon the shore. To be positive when the surface of the water seems just a little too far from reach and the weight of the weightless is upon your shoulders.

The beauty of perspective is the impetus of understanding what makes people the way they are; it’s the magic of how we see the world around us, of realizing that the power to view situations positively and gather ourselves up off the floor each time we fall to our knees is one of the most beautiful things on this earth. To realize that positivity can make or break the very essence of what makes us human. It can change even the darkest storms into the brightest mornings, the most devastating moments into the most impactful experiences.

Positivity is being able to look past the obstacles, past the moments where you may have felt weak, where you may not have felt strength in your shoulders, potential in your soul. With a positive outlook comes an incessant striving for abundant joy — the unparalleled happiness that comes from a life lived with purpose and passion; a dedication to something bigger than yourself. To have setbacks come your way yet still be able to look at them as minute challenges in a bigger, more beautiful picture than any of us can imagine. To show strength beyond understanding and to create joy higher than any joy you’ve felt before.

When I think of the ocean, I think of positivity; I think of the perspective that it has allowed me to foster and the joy it has brought to my soul. I think of the potential for a prosperous future for the sea-life that make their home along our coastlines. I look at the ocean in light of its future. I look with joy at the dolphins that skip and play in the wake of the boats; with gratitude at the whales who slap their flukes against the tides. I find joy in the possibility that the ocean could outlast any other structure on this planet if taken care of the way it should be. I smile knowing the beauty that falls deftly to the depths of the sea, forgotten yet majestic — perfectly imperfect.

We have the power to change the way the ocean is treated, the way it is viewed. We have the power to change the narrative; change the norm and reverse the devastating lack of caution that so many who live along our coastlines demonstrate on a daily basis. We have the power to change the way the ocean is treated by how we view it — by how we look with such positive perspective on its future. How we keep the health of the sea paramount simply by how we show our gratitude; how we care. Perspective has the power to make change — necessary change; impactful change; positive change.

_________

Follow Shannon Hansen on Twitter: @shannnonhansen