Photo Gallery: Women’s Volleyball Stunned by University of San Francisco’s Comeback Victory

The Waves and the Dons meet at the net following the game Oct. 29 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves have another chance to bounce back Nov. 3 versus Saint Mary’s. Photos by Colton Rubsamen

Pepperdine Women’s Volleyball dropped their seventh game of the season to the University of San Francisco on Oct. 29 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

The Waves were riding a five-game win-streak before a 1-3 loss versus Loyola Marymount on Oct. 14, putting them in an alternating pattern of wins and losses. The Waves are now 16-7 on the season.

Freshman outside hitter Emily Hellmuth and sophomore outside hitter Grace Chillingsworth led the way with 17 and 15 kills, respectively. But, the Waves were unable to stop USF graduate student right side hitter Claire Crijns as she led the way for the Dons with 21 kills.

The Waves took the first two sets by storm with scores of 25-19 and 25-12, but the Dons came back with a 3-0 series sweep to stun the Waves at home.

The Waves look to bounce back with a match up versus Saint Mary’s on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Freshman outside hitter Emily Hellmuth goes up for a kill versus the Dons on Oct. 29 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Hellmuth led the way for the Waves with 17 kills.
The Waves gather at mid-court versus USF on Oct. 29 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves have yet to gain a winning streak since the Oct. 14 loss to Loyola Marymount.
Graduate student outside hitter Rachel Ahrens goes for a dig versus the Dons on Oct. 29 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Defensively, the Waves kept up with the Dons with 73 kills to the 72 kills from the Dons.
Freshman middle blocker Vanessa Polk (No. 20) goes up for a kill versus the Dons on Oct. 29 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves' offensive struggles showed in the latter half of the game — only scoring totals of 22, 15 and 11 kills after a strong start to the game.
