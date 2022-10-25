Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Falls to BYU

Junior midfielder Skylar Enge and redshirt senior defender Trinity Watson track BYU freshman forward Allie Fryer Oct. 19 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Waves fought hard, but the comeback fell short as BYU defeated Pepperdine 4-3. Photos by Chloe Chan

Pepperdine Women’s Soccer fell to No. 19 Brigham Young University with a score of 4-3 Oct. 19 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field.

Freshman midfielder Tatum Wylanda netted two goals — one at the 60:39 mark and the second at the 89:53 mark. Senior midfielder Carlee Giammona converted on a lone goal after the Waves were down 3-0 at that juncture of the game.

The Waves found themselves in an unusual position, as they were outshot 23-7 this game. Through the first five games, the Waves outshot their opponents 100-19, but the Cougars were the aggressors in this game.

The Waves high-powered offense stalled versus BYU and the Cougars took advantage early.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Waves, who started strong at first, winning their first four games and tying California on Sept. 4.

But after a strong win over San Diego, the Waves registered ties versus Gonzaga and San Francisco and losses against No. 15 Portland and BYU.

Next up for the Waves is a matchup versus Pacific on Oct. 22.

________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter @PeppGraphic

Contact Jerry Jiang via Twitter ( @j_jiang30 ) or via email: jerry.jiang@pepperdine.edu