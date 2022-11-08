Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer drops 2-1 match to No. 23 Santa Clara on Senior Night

The Waves and Broncos clash at Tari Frahm Rokus Field on Oct. 5. The Broncos remain of the toughest teams in the WCC as they won the WCC title this season. Photos by Chloe Chan

Pepperdine Women’s Soccer dropped their final regular season game to No. 23 Santa Clara on senior night with a score of 2-1.

The Waves recognized seven seniors — midfielders Carlee Giammona and Shelby Little, defender Kelsey Hill and forwards Alex Hobbs, Leyla McFarland, Helen Schaefer and Trinity Watson.

The Waves got on the scoreboard thanks to Giammona earning the team a free-kick in the 18th minute. Watson successfully juked Broncos redshirt senior goalie Marlee Nicolos and converted on the goal. The free kick was Watson’s eight career free-kick — which earns her a new school record.

The Broncos responded to the Waves aggression with offense of their own, having 12 shots compared to the Waves’ five. Broncos freshman midfielder Annie Karich started a play which eventually ended with a goal from senior midfielder Ellie Glenn in the 73rd minute.

In the 84th minute, the Waves tried clearing the ball from the midfield, but Karich found senior forward Izzy D’Aquila, who sent a bullet of a shot from 30 yards out.

The Waves await the results of the WCC postseason selection show — which is Monday, Nov. 7.









