Petty Perspectives: The Superb Starch — the True Power of a Potato

Art by Ariana Henry

Baked, fried, breakfast or dinner.

There is only one food that has so much range — or should I say starch.

The potato is the most versatile vegetable and is the only vegetable that can singlehandedly produce a multitude of meals.

A potato can be eaten at any point in the day.

At breakfast, one can serve potatoes as breakfast hash, which is a dish comprised of hash browns mixed with your choice of scrambled eggs, onions and more. You can even make breakfast hash with roasted potatoes and add cheddar cheese to have a completely different texture — the same dish made with two different forms of potatoes.

And if you just want pure potato, someone can eat hash browns and roasted potatoes on their own — of course, don’t forget to add some salt, freshly ground black pepper and definitely some garlic.

There is also the potato pancake — just like a regular pancake cooked on a skillet, except with pressed potatoes and some onion. Mix that in a bowl with all-purpose flour and add some vegetable oil for frying and you can have another delicious breakfast comprised of potatoes.

Not a pancake fan? How about a potato omelette or even potato waffles — the sky is the limit on how to customize a potato into a breakfast routine.

Now, what about lunch and dinner?

Well, there is always the classic baked potato and if someone is really hungry, a loaded baked potato will quench anyone’s hunger. A baked potato loaded with bacon bits, sour cream , diced bell peppers and covered in cheddar cheese — no one can say that isn’t a mouth-watering meal.

Not a big baked potato fan? What about tacos? Potato tacos paired with your choice of meat, melted cheese and a dash of lime is a dream come true.

There is also potato salad, potato casserole and potato soup and don’t even think i would forget about mashed potatoes and gravy — whether brown or white gravy is up to debate though.

Not really in the mood to eat and just want a snack? Potatoes invented snacking with the classic potato chip.

Or take a drive and grab some french fries — In-N-Out fries do not count.

Feeling like some dessert? Take a bite of some potato pie.

I think the point has made its way across. There is not a single food giving the range that a potato has. It’s versatile, it’s easy to make, and it’s always delicious. I guess someone could say that the potato is a spectacular spud.

________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Anitiz Muonagolu: aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu