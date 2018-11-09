Photos courtesy of Laurence Cottrell

Pepperdine students and faculty families, along with their pets and service animals, are currently sheltering in place in Tyler Campus Center and Firestone Fieldhouse, waiting for the fires that surround the Malibu Campus to subside.

At 4:30 a.m. the Public Relations Office announced that classes at the Malibu and Calabasas campuses are cancelled today. At approximately 7 a.m. the Pepperdine emergency system sent students text messages, saying “Pepperdine initiating shelter-in-place protocols. Relocate to TCC or FFH now.”

Seaside and Drescher residents relocated to the Firestone Fieldhouse while Towers, Baxter Drive and Tiner Court residents relocated to Tyler Campus Center. Students were advised to bring necessities such as toiletries, pillows, blankets, medications electronic devices.

They were provided with breakfast and beverages at the cafeteria. There is a first aid center located in the Fireside Room with medical supplies, face masks, blankets and flash lights

Provost Rick Marrs made an announcement to students this morning, reminding everyone that it is safer to shelter-in-place during the wildfire than it is to leave campus. President Andrew K. Benton and other senior administration members have been seen on campus, checking in with students and planning solutions.

Chaplain Sara Barton, who said a prayer for the community, encourages students to seek emotional support from the Office of the Chaplain.

Freshman Mahala Bayless spoke to students after the prayer, thanking everyone for being supportive following the Borderline shooting yesterday, which resulted in the death of freshman Alaina Housely. Bayless encouraged other students to reach out to others and share their feelings.

The Malibu campus has been experiencing a power outage. The University is monitoring the Hills and Woolsey fires and smoke can be seen from campus.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. the Public Relations Office posted the following announcement on the Emergency Information page.

“Pepperdine is continuing to monitor ongoing fire activity and is in close contact with fire officials. The University’s shelter-in-place protocols are currently active and are plans that Los Angeles County Fire has approved as the safest course of action. All community members on campus should remain in their designated relocation site at Tyler Campus Center or Firestone Fieldhouse where both food and medical services are available. University officials will continue to provide updates during this wildfire event.”

University officials announced that at approximately 1 p.m. students will be able to leave TCC and FFH and return to their dorms for one hour before returning to shelter-in-place.

