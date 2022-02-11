Pepperdine Alters Florence Summer Program Due to COVID Regulations

The view from Pepperdine’s Villa in Florence, Italy. The University altered the summer 2022 program in Florence due to COVID-19 restrictions. Photo courtesy of Melanie Calderon

Pepperdine altered the summer 2022 Florence International Program due to new COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Feb. 10 email from International Programs to all summer 2022 Florence participants. Students will study abroad for one, four-week session — either May or June — instead of the planned eight-week session.

The first session will take place May 8 to June 3 and the second will be early June to early July. The website for the June session is down at this time, so the exact dates are unclear. The University placed participants in one of the programs based on their previous course registration and anticipated class schedule, according to the email.

“The email definitely caught me by surprise,” Florence summer participant Emily Piccirillo said. “I was a little worried last semester whether we were going to be able to go or not, but as soon as the spring Florence program left to go, I had more hope. It seemed as if things were better abroad, so I am very surprised.”

Italy enacted new occupancy restrictions to promote social distancing, which requires the University to alter the Florence summer program, according to the email.

“We regret that COVID and governmental responses and regulations continue to require modifications to our existing programs,” IP wrote in the email. “We are especially disappointed that these changes will affect the students enrolled in the Florence program.”

Sophomore Melanie Calderon is in Florence for the spring 2022 session and said she has not heard of any new restrictions for the program.

The University canceled previously signed summer contracts and will send summer program participants new contracts within the week. Students can either sign the new contract, decline the new contract and not go abroad or join a waitlist for the alternate month.

“In making this difficult decision, we realize that it is not what you had planned or hoped for,” IP wrote in the email. “However, it is the only option that preserves the ability of all students to attend the Florence program this summer.”

Students must still register for a minimum of four units for their session, but are not required to enroll in an Italian course. Students are required to take six units minimum to qualify for federal financial aid.

If students planned to take more than four units in the summer, they can take the leftover units in Malibu or online during the May, June or July summer sessions.

Piccirillo planned to study abroad for the eight-week summer session, but now will be just be going abroad for the June session.

“I am upset about the news,” Piccirillo said. “I was supposed to be there during last fall and because of my class credits and the courses offered this summer was the next best option for me. I’m still excited we get to go but I do wish it was for longer.”

Piccirillo said she will sign the new contract because she thinks it is her only chance of getting to study abroad, but said she wishes she could have chosen which month she was going for instead of automatically being placed in one.

