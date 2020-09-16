News / September 16, 2020

Pepp Track and Field Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Ashley Mowreader

Graphic file photo

A Pepperdine Women’s Track and Field student–athlete tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a University alert sent Sept. 16.

The athlete was last on campus Monday, Sept. 14, and was asymptomatic then. The University alerted both the student’s close contacts and teammates of the student’s test results, with close contacts defined as “individuals who have been within six feet of a confirmed case for 15 minutes or longer,” according to the email sent to teammates.

This is the first known COVID-19 case on Malibu campus since March and the first case in Athletics. The University has not, yet, publicly issued a statement to the greater community, as was protocol in spring 2020.

Pepperdine has had 53 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Ashley Mowreader: ashley.mowreader@pepperdine.edu


Tags:  Ashley Mowreader coronavirus Covid 19 Malibu Pepperdine Graphic Media track and field

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Pepp Plans for In-Person Graduation Ceremonies for May 2021
Next Post
Opinion: Sports Desk Picks Week 2



Ashley Mowreader




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Pepp Plans for In-Person Graduation Ceremonies for May 2021
 Art by Madeline DuvallOn Sept. 4, the Seaver Dean’s Office asked 2020 graduates and the upcoming class of 2021 graduates...