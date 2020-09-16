Graphic file photo

A Pepperdine Women’s Track and Field student–athlete tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a University alert sent Sept. 16.

The athlete was last on campus Monday, Sept. 14, and was asymptomatic then. The University alerted both the student’s close contacts and teammates of the student’s test results, with close contacts defined as “individuals who have been within six feet of a confirmed case for 15 minutes or longer,” according to the email sent to teammates.

This is the first known COVID-19 case on Malibu campus since March and the first case in Athletics. The University has not, yet, publicly issued a statement to the greater community, as was protocol in spring 2020.

Pepperdine has had 53 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

