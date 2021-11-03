G News / Pepp in Your Step / Video / November 9, 2021

‘Pepp In Your Step’: Hydrate and Paint

By Alex Payne

Alexander Payne takes on the Hydrate and Paint event put on by The Board in the Seaside courtyard where students had the chance to drink boba tea while painting water bottles. Payne asks students about the university’s colors, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Renaissance painters and much more.

Email Alex Payne: alexander.payne@pepperdine.edu


