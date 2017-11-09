Life & Arts / November 16, 2017

People of Pepperdine: Rachel Hogan

By Chad Jimenez

Photo by Chad Jimenez

“I want to go into publishing, like with my major, and I want to either be an editor or a writer in young adult fiction, because of my passion from reading that. I remember that my third grade teacher used to read to us a lot. She used to read to us the “Junie B. Jones” books and showed to us the “Series of Unfortunate Events.” In fifth grade I really kick started my passion by reading Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” books. I hope to be able to help other people find a love of reading or even just writing because there are not a lot of people who enjoy that nowadays. It’s kind of sad because a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, you read books? That’s weird.’ Honestly, it’s so fun and helps you kind of go somewhere else and be someone else for a little bit.” – Rachel Hogan

