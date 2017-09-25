Life & Arts / October 3, 2017

People of Pepperdine: Priscilla Magana

By Chad Jimenez

Photo by Chad Jimenez

“My family influences me because they have been there for me since day one and they always support me and motivate me to do what I love. My friends and family are what really defines me. I like to be really intentional with every relationship that I have rather than just having a lot of shallow relationships. I like to go deep into friendships. And with my family too, I have a close bond with them. I love spending time with them and they are also like my friends. I like to have those close relationships and learning from them. It helps me really grow in my identity.” – Priscilla Magana

_____

Follow Chad Jimenez on Twitter: @itschadjimenez

 


Tags:  Chad Jimenez family Friends growth identity People of Pepperdine pepperdine Priscilla Magana profiles relationships student student profile

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Riding the Waves of Momentum
Next Post
The 'Bu Yorker




You might also like







More Story
Riding the Waves of Momentum
 Photos by Arthur PuuPepperdine Women’s Volleyball kicked off West Coast Conference play with four games in seven days,...