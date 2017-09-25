Photo by Chad Jimenez

“My family influences me because they have been there for me since day one and they always support me and motivate me to do what I love. My friends and family are what really defines me. I like to be really intentional with every relationship that I have rather than just having a lot of shallow relationships. I like to go deep into friendships. And with my family too, I have a close bond with them. I love spending time with them and they are also like my friends. I like to have those close relationships and learning from them. It helps me really grow in my identity.” – Priscilla Magana

_____

Follow Chad Jimenez on Twitter: @itschadjimenez