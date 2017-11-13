Photo by Chad Jimenez

“I just really love the Pepperdine community here and I have been growing and getting to know the freshman, particularly this year. I feel like it is our duty as upperclassmen to make sure that our freshman are having the experience that we had. I also really love stale flamin’ hot Cheetos. I discovered stale flamin’ hot Cheetos by accident when I was younger, and they have been my favorite snack ever since. The chewiness and taste is so much better than normal Cheetos! My friend for my birthday this year staled a bag of hot Cheetos and gave them to me, I was so surprised! It made me feel so special that he remembered a little quirk about me! This is just one example of how great my friendships have been at Pepperdine. The people that I have chosen to surround myself with have helped me grow so much.” – Julia Trias

