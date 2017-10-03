Photo by Chad Jimenez

“I am very excited to be back [at Payson Library]. I’m very excited that we have a Starbucks. The reception of the students and faculty, everyone on campus, and the community has just been overwhelming, positive and great so I’m really thankful and glad for that. I am looking forward to see how students continue to use the space and see how the space evolves or changes as people get more acclimated in here. Also, I’m excited for upstairs and Special Collections and to see what sort of exhibits they come up with. To me, it means being back at the center of campus and being at the heart of Pepperdine and being able to serve students and faculty for all of their teaching and research needs.” – Jeremy Whitt

_____

Follow Chad Jimenez on Twitter: @itschadjimenez