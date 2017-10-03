Life & Arts / November 16, 2017

People of Pepperdine: Jeremy Whitt

By Chad Jimenez

Photo by Chad Jimenez

“I am very excited to be back [at Payson Library]. I’m very excited that we have a Starbucks. The reception of the students and faculty, everyone on campus, and the community has just been overwhelming, positive and great so I’m really thankful and glad for that. I am looking forward to see how students continue to use the space and see how the space evolves or changes as people get more acclimated in here. Also, I’m excited for upstairs and Special Collections and to see what sort of exhibits they come up with. To me, it means being back at the center of campus and being at the heart of Pepperdine and being able to serve students and faculty for all of their teaching and research needs.” – Jeremy Whitt

_____

Follow Chad Jimenez on Twitter: @itschadjimenez


Tags:  campus Chad Jimenez community exhibits Jeremy Whitt Payson Library People of Pepperdine profiles Special Collections starbucks

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
People of Pepperdine: Rachel Hogan
Next Post
People of Pepperdine: Julia Trias




You might also like







More Story
People of Pepperdine: Rachel Hogan
 Photo by Chad Jimenez “I want to go into publishing, like with my major, and I want to either be an editor or a writer...