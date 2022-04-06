Pacific Sounds Featured Band: Closed Caption

The members of the band Closed Caption pose for a photo together in March. The four members worked together to create two original songs before they performed live at the Pacific Sounds Music Festival. Photos courtesy of Keaton Woodburn

Pacific Sounds is an opportunity for students to showcase their artistic talents. Following a week of student performances and art showcases, the festival took place March 25. The Student Programming Board organized the annual event to provide students artists and student bands with the opportunity to display their talents.

Senior Keaton Woodburn is a member of the band “Closed Caption,” who performed live at Pacific Sounds.

“We had a ton of fun with it,” Woodburn said. “I would say it’s probably one of my best experiences here at Pepperdine.”

Woodburn had been talking about forming a band for Pacific Sounds with one of his friends, senior and Board member Alexa Borstad. The band itself was officially formed just a few weeks before they performed in front of their peers, Woodburn said.

“We knew of each other, but we’ve only been around as a band for three or four weeks,” Woodburn said. “It was fun to throw it together last minute.”

Despite the newness of the band, they managed to create two original songs to perform at Pacific Sounds, “Men’s Fashion” and “Day Off”.

Woodburn said the band and their two originals would most likely fall into the indie rock genre.

The band consists of four senior members, Woodburn as the lead electric guitarist, Borstad on the guitar and vocals, Everett Erickson on the bass and vocals and finally Kohlton Dannenberg on the drums.

“I started playing the guitar when I was nine, but I hated it,” Woodburn said. “Then when I was 12, I finally came around to it. I’ve played electric guitar for 10 years at this point.”

He took his passion for guitar with him to Pepperdine by joining the classical guitar program. However, Woodburn said he kept playing the electric guitar as a side hobby.

“I’m excited to kind of bring it [electric guitar] back,” Woodburn said. “In getting ready for Pacific Sounds I’ve been spending a bit more time with it.”

Woodburn said the band experience has been really exciting — being able to work with other musicians and create something they all love.

“We’re all good friends hanging out,” Woodburn said. “We want to keep trying to do stuff. It’s been a fun writing opportunity, because we just throw around ideas for our practices.”

Since their performance on March 19, the group has grown in popularity.

“We’ve been showing people our originals just through voice memos,” Woodburn said. “People were really enthusiastic about it and told us to keep going with it.”

Because of the enthusiasm and encouragement from their peers, Woodburn and the band are looking forward to taking their music to the next level with more performances.

“We want to do more performances,” Woodburn said. “We’ve been talking about performing with other bands in the area, possibly opening for some kind of upcoming people, which is super cool.”

–––––––––––––––––––––

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Audrey Geib: audrey.geib@pepperdine.edu