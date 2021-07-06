Art by Leah Bae

Week 2 of the NFL season had numerous exciting finishes, as several games were decided in the final seconds, giving our staff glorious victory in some and horrible defeat in others.

Staff writers Austin LeDe’ and Joe Doonan, as well as Digital Editor Karl Winter, chose the thrilling Thursday night game correctly, as the Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants on a field goal as the time expired.

The entire staff didn’t believe in the Las Vegas Raiders, who moved to 2-0, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 26-17. Nevertheless, they all caught a break, as they won the Arizona Cardinals game when the Minnesota Vikings failed to convert on a potential game-winning field goal to end the game. In addition to the Cardinals win, the entire staff swept six other games.

Karl differentiated himself from the competition this week, choosing correctly in 14 of the 16 games. Some of these picks were taking the Chicago Bears to beat the Cincinnati Bengals alongside Creative Director Ali Levens, as well as picking the Tennessee Titans over the Seattle Seahawks.

To see the rest of the picks from the last slate of games, read our Week 2 article.

Week 3 has more divisional matchups in store, as the Indianapolis Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Chiefs in Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles will clash with the Dallas Cowboys in a gritty matchup.

Despite these interesting matchups, all eyes will be turned to LA because the Rams will be taking on the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in a battle between Super Bowl contenders.

It’s up to our staff to predict the winner of these tricky games, as the NFL enters Week 3. Without further delay, here is Karl, Alec, Austin, Ali and Joe with their Week 3 picks!

Carolina Panthers (2-0) at Houston Texans (1-1) (Thursday, Sept. 23 at 5:20 p.m. PDT)

Ali: Panthers

Joe: Panthers

Karl: Panthers

Austin: Panthers

Alec: Panthers

“I think both of these teams have overachieved to start the season, but I’ll stick with Carolina. They shut down the Saints last week which was impressive and if they continue to use the formula of getting the ball to Christian McCaffrey as much as possible they should be fine.” – Karl

“I’m taking the Panthers as well. The Texans and the AFC South have looked pretty weak as a whole through the first two weeks, so my strategy will be to pick against them for the time being.” – Alec

Indianapolis Colts (0-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-1) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Titans

Joe: Titans

Karl: Titans

Austin: Titans

Alec: Titans

“I really want to pick the Colts because I think they’re a good team. They played really well against the Rams, but I’m pretty sure that Carson Wentz sprained both his ankles on the same play, which is honestly impressive in a way. If he isn’t playing, I don’t see how the Colts can compete with the Titans who just got a huge win over the Seahawks.” – Joe

“I’m going with the Titans too. If Wentz is hurt and the Titans are riding high from last week’s win, I don’t see the Colts winning.” – Austin

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) at New York Giants (0-2) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Giants

Joe: Giants

Karl: Giants

Austin: Falcons

Alec: Giants

“This is my last-ditch effort to stay with my team [Giants]. Daniel Jones, please. Please. Please.” – Ali

“Matt Ryan is a veteran quarterback and they showed flashes against the Bucs last week, so I’ll take Atlanta.” – Austin

“This is a cool game because one of these teams will get a win, which is good for their fans. I saw that the Falcons gave up a combined 80 points in their first two games, which is far too many, so I’ll go with the Giants.” – Alec

Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Chiefs

Joe: Chiefs

Karl: Chiefs

Austin: Chiefs

Alec: Chiefs

“I don’t think the Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens means anything. They lost to another great team and it’s early in the year, so I don’t expect them to play perfect football. This should be a game they win, but the Chargers will put up a fight.” – Joe

“I think the Chiefs will recover from last week. The Chargers tend to be competitive in their games against superior teams, but the Chiefs are gonna have a fire under them after their perfect season went out the window.” – Karl

Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Steelers

Joe: Steelers

Karl: Steelers

Austin: Bengals

Alec: Bengals

“The Steelers have some defensive line injuries and the Bengals offense can struggle at times because of their weak offensive line, so I think those factors matchup in the Bengals favor. Joe Burrow will have more time in the pocket and I think the Bengals will win.” – Alec

“This might be a grind-it-out type of game where not much can really be gained for us as viewers, as far as what we know about these teams. I don’t expect the Steelers to drop another game at home, but unless there’s a blowout win, I don’t think this game will tell us much about either one of these teams.” – Karl

Chicago Bears (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Browns

Joe: Browns

Karl: Browns

Austin: Browns

Alec: Browns

“A classic orange, boring logo, Midwest matchup. Bears are okay, but the Browns are better.” – Ali

“It’s possible that Justin Fields starts with Andy Dalton getting injured last week and a first career start against the Browns isn’t easy. The Browns are just better, I have them.” – Austin

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Detroit Lions (0-2) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Ravens

Joe: Ravens

Karl: Ravens

Austin: Ravens

Alec: Ravens

“I have the Ravens, Lamar Jackson almost never loses against bad teams. He’s like 32-8 in his career and three of those losses are to Mahomes.” – Austin

The Ravens looked great against the Chiefs, making the comeback against a team like that is impressive. Their defense the first two weeks has been shaky, but I don’t expect the Lions to light them up. I trust Lamar Jackson, he usually takes care of business against bad teams.” – Joe

New Orleans Saints (1-1) at New England Patriots (1-1) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Patriots

Joe: Patriots

Karl: Saints

Austin: Saints

Alec: Patriots

“Man, the Saints played like dog poo last week. I think the Pats are coming together. Get ready for a potential Mac-attack.” – Ali

“This is an interesting one. These are two teams in different places with different storylines, but I’m gonna take the Saints here. The Patriots always make the most of the talent they have, but the Saints have way more talent.” – Karl

Art by Ali Levens

Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Cardinals

Joe: Cardinals

Karl: Cardinals

Austin: Cardinals

Alec: Cardinals

“I think the Cardinals win this in a blowout. This is a game that Kyler Murray fantasy owners will love to see.” – Joe

The Cardinals really look good and Kyler seems to be on an MVP campaign. For the Jags, we all know it’s gonna take time before they start winning again, so the Cardinals in this one for sure.” – Austin

Washington Football Team (1-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-1) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT)

Ali: Bills

Joe: Bills

Karl: Bills

Austin: Washington

Alec: Bills

“I’ll go with the Bills; they clearly heard that I was talking smack and decided to shut out the Dolphins last week. I’m gonna hop back on the bandwagon.” – Alec

“This could be a trap game for the Bills, but even if it’s close, I don’t think they drop another head scratching home game. I give the Bills the advantage.” – Karl

New York Jets (0-2) at Denver Broncos (2-0) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PDT)

Ali: Broncos

Joe: Broncos

Karl: Broncos

Austin: Broncos

Alec: Broncos

“I have the Broncos. They’re an old school team who plays good defense, runs the ball, and has a game-managing QB in Teddy Bridgewater.” – Austin

“I think the Broncos take the free spot. The Jets are essentially the free tile in the middle of a bingo board.” – Alec

Miami Dolphins (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PDT)

Ali: Raiders

Joe: Raiders

Karl: Raiders

Austin: Raiders

Alec: Raiders

“I have been doubting the Raiders, but they are really coming through so far. Let’s see if they can hold it together for Miami.” – Ali

“This game is tough because I see these teams as on the same tier at the moment when it comes to how good they are at their best. I’m gonna go with the Raiders because they’re riding high off of two big wins and the Dolphins just got smoked 35-0.” – Joe

Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PDT)

Ali: Seahawks

Joe: Seahawks

Karl: Seahawks

Austin: Seahawks

Alec: Seahawks

“Fun fact: the Seahawks, Sounders and Mariners all lost over the weekend, so Seattle is down bad right now. A lot of the Seahawks mistakes were self-inflicted and I don’t think they make that many mistakes again this week.” – Alec

“I still like the Seahawks. I don’t care for the Vikings. They are just kind of there, screwing up my picks.” – Ali

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-0) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PDT)

Ali: Bucs

Joe: Rams

Karl: Rams

Austin: Rams

Alec: Bucs

“I’m taking my Rams, obviously. Our run defense has been a bit sketchy, so that might be worrisome, but the Rams beat the Bucs last year with Jared Goff at QB.” –Austin

“What a great matchup. This game will be one of the better ones this season. I love watching the Rams play, but when Tom Brady wants to win, he wins. If Matthew Stafford looks over to the Bucs’ bench and sees Tom’s head hanging low, he knows he is done for.” – Ali

Green Bay Packers (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0) (Sunday, Sept. 26 at 5:20 p.m. PDT)

Ali: Packers

Joe: Packers

Karl: Packers

Austin: 49ers

Alec: Packers

“I’m gonna go with the 49ers because their run game always dominates the Packers, whose defense looks worse than previous years.” – Austin

“I’m not confident in this pick at all, but I think I saw just enough from the Packers against the Lions to take them against the Niners who haven’t impressed me by any means so far this season.” – Joe

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-1) (Monday, Sept. 27 at 5:15 p.m. PDT)

Ali: Cowboys

Joe: Cowboys

Karl: Cowboys

Austin: Eagles

Alec: Cowboys

“I swear these teams play each other more than two times a year. I think the Cowboys will win this one. The Cowboys have been impressive to me by almost beating the Bucs and beating the Chargers this last week.” – Alec

“This is another matchup of teams that hilariously hurt their own fanbases. This is a tough one, but I think the Cowboys are the better team. Does that mean they will win this game? No, but I’ll stick with them.” – Karl

___________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Joe Doonan via Twitter (@jdoonan12) or via email: joe.doonan@pepperdine.edu