Pepperdine University, otherwise called Stepperdine, is known for its incredible-looking campus and even more incredible amount of sharp pathways. Students expect a workout on a daily basis when they are simply walking to classes, and sometimes they are late.

To become more timely and less tired, students should be able and encouraged to use electronic or wheeled transportation — scooters, skateboards, bicycles and more — to get around this spacious campus.

“Riding skateboards, roller skates, scooters (e.g., “Razors”) and roller blades is prohibited anywhere and anytime on campus,” according to the Student Vehicles Policy in the Student Code of Conduct.

Pepperdine University is 830 acres in size, according to U.S. News. A campus of this size is typically found in a suburban wonderland outside of a big city. Pepperdine is wedged into the mountainside parallel to Pacific Coast Highway.

This prime spot makes for great views, great hills, great pictures and great calves.

Although, it would make sense to allow students to transport via something with wheels for a quicker trip.

Students are at risk of being late for classes simply because they are out of breath from walking up a ginormous set of stairs and need a water break. Students shouldn’t be penalized if they’re not the most avid fitness gurus or live farther from main campus.

This concept could also make campus facilities more accessible for all students. Many times, students don’t want to go to certain events or visit specific parts of campus because of distance or shuttle schedules.

With the implementation of a policy allowing small transportation devices, there is a possibility of increasing student interest, visitation and involvement. As noted in other Graphic articles, there are many students who lack accessibility, so having their own transportation can allow them the autonomy to have an accessible campus experience.

Additionally, for the 2021-22 academic year, admissions at Pepperdine greatly increased, while parking decreased by about 200 spots. This provides an extraneous amount of stress and hassle when it comes to figuring out how to arrive at classes, meetings and events on time on campus.

While students are allowed to ride bikes around campus, the idea of a compact, personal mode of transportation is important.

“The beauty of this compact piece of the vehicle is that you can virtually park them anywhere,” Yulu Bike wrote in a 2018 article on Medium about why students should ride a bike on campus.

The idea of this is great — a student can carry their wheeled or motorized transportation devices practically anywhere, being of no obstruction to other vehicles or community members.

Pepperdine’s Department of Public Safety is clearly putting these rules in place to provide and maintain “a safe and secure environment,” as stated on DPS’ website. This particular rule has become a nuisance and a topic of debate among students, particularly those living on campus.

Such a high influx of people on a once desolate campus environment leads many to question the ease — or lack thereof — in which people are getting around.

There must be a change in the nature of campus transportation. Amid the hills and stairs, there are occasionally unpunctual shuttles and limited parking spaces. Pepperdine must enact a policy to permit students to have a better, more efficient mode of transportation around campus.

By doing so, there could be a reduction of the overwhelming amount of cars jammed in parking lots. Pepperdine could create spaces for storage areas for these devices, which would lead to a safer and less congested campus environment.

DPS, allow students to ride their own personal transportation machines and gadgets. Let the responsibility of the safety and possessions be in the students’ hands — not yours.

Therefore, do not keep this rule in place any longer. Update the system and update the regulations because, just maybe, students will be a little more on time and a little less exhausted.

