Coming back to campus in the fall means several big changes for campus life and events, and New Student Orientation is the first Pepperdine event to officially take place online.

In an email sent to orientation presenters and campus partners, Director of Student Activities Brittany Skinner outlined NSO’s virtual orientation content and schedule for the weeks leading up to August 10, when new students will move in.

“We are still planning on having an in-person orientation; however, the emphasis will be on safely moving students on campus with fewer face-to-face sessions,” Skinner wrote.

The schedule begins July 6 with a welcome and orientation overview, introducing students to what Pepperdine is. Later weeks will focus on RiSE, student wellness, social opportunities on campus, campus services and academics, ending with an in-person welcome to campus Aug. 10.

Move-in dates for students are staggered and, according to the Pepperdine NSO website, will begin for international students on August 10, and domestic students will move in sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13, with specific dates and times being assigned to students later.

The University hopes to move the majority of orientation sessions normally delivered in-person to a virtual format. Content will be a mixture of prerecorded videos, live sessions and live Q&A panels.

The in-person student and family schedule is scheduled to be released Aug. 1.

Pepperdine has still not officially confirmed in-person classes for fall 2020; however, administration continues to plan and prepare for students’ return in the meantime.

