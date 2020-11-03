Graphic by Ali Levens, Photos courtesy of Reuters

Stay tuned for live updates from 2 p.m. to midnight PST.

Presidential Election

All of the national results are being taken from Associated Press

National Election: updated- 9:38 PST

Donald Trump (Incumbent)

Republican Party

Mike Pence (Running mate)

Called:

Kentucky — 8

West Virginia — 5

South Carolina — 9

Oklahoma — 7

Mississippi — 6

Alabama — 9

Tennessee — 11

Arkansas — 6

Indiana — 11

Nebraska — 5

South Dakota — 3

North Dakota— 3

Wyoming — 3

Louisiana — 8

Kansas — 6

Missouri — 10

Idaho — 4

Utah — 6

Ohio — 18

Montana — 3

Iowa — 6

Florida — 29

Total: 174 electoral votes

Joe Biden

Democratic Party

Kamala D. Harris (Running mate)

Called:

Vermont — 3

Virginia — 13

Illinois — 20

Maryland – 10

New Jersey — 14

Connecticut — 7

Rhode Island — 4

Massachusetts — 11

Delaware — 3

New Mexico — 5

New York — 29

District of Colombia — 3

Colorado — 9

New Hampshire — 4

California — 55

Washington — 12

Oregon — 7

Hawaii — 4

Minnesota — 10

Total: 223 electoral votes

Roque De La Fuente

American Independent Party of California

Howie Hawkins

Green Party

Jo Jorgensen

Libertarian Party

Spike Cohen (Running mate)

Gloria La Riva

Peace and Freedom Party

Sunil Freeman (Running mate)

Congress

U.S. House California District 33

Ted Lieu (Incumbent)

Democratic Party

Voters: 204,460 Percentage: 70.5%

James P. Bradley

Republican Party

Voters: 85,562 Percentage: 29.5%