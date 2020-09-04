G News / Video / September 23, 2020

My Home Office: Savannah Potter

By Race Dalton

Sophomore Savannah Potter from Temecula, CA enjoys her portable, couch-friendly office space and recommends actively engaging with classes online.

“If you can participate in the Zoom call or email [professors] your questions that’d be really beneficial for your relationships with Pepperdine,” Potter said.

__________________________

