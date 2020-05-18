G News / Video / September 1, 2020

My Home Office: Sakeenah Godfrey

By Marisa Dragos

Video by Race Dalton & Marisa Dragos

Sophomore Sakeenah Godfrey from Oklahoma City, OK, shares her best work-from-home tips with GNews host Race Dalton.

“Definitely prioritize your mental health. Understand that you are not a commodity in that everyone is struggling during this time,” Godfrey said.

Tags:  g news Marisa Dragos My Home Office online school Race Dalton remote classes remote learning Sakeena Godfrey

