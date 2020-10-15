G News / Video / October 21, 2020

My Home Office: Maddie Colella

By Race Dalton

Even though junior Maddie Colella didn’t initially know how to go about her online semester, she has figured out how to keep herself organized.

“If I write things down on my planner, I’ll definitely remember them,” Colella said. “And then whenever I have everything out on a calendar, I can see when things are due and when I have to do things.”

