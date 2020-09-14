G News / Video / October 7, 2020

My Home Office: Garrett Schroeder

By Race Dalton

Junior Garrett Schroeder is living on campus this fall even as classes continue online. He encourages students to stay connected through organizations.

“Join clubs. Join a sorority or a fraternity,” Schroeder said. “I normally don’t say that but I mean meet people. That’s what’s going to make your college experience.”

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  ClubsAndOrganizations connected g news Garrett Schroeder IGTV My Home Office ocean view on campus housing Race Dalton virtual classroom

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
SportsWaves Ep 3: Austin Hall
Next Post
Theater Review: 'Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids'



Pepperdine Graphic




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
SportsWaves Ep 3: Austin Hall
 Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via SpotifyGraphic sports staff writer Austin Hall joins the show to help Paxton and Karl...